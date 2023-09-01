← Company Directory
Moonraft Innovation Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Moonraft Innovation Labs Salaries

Moonraft Innovation Labs's salary ranges from $10,211 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $42,195 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Moonraft Innovation Labs. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Program Manager
$42.2K
Software Engineer
$10.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Moonraft Innovation Labs is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $42,195. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Moonraft Innovation Labs is $26,203.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Moonraft Innovation Labs

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Pinterest
  • Snap
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources