All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Moody's totals $274K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $258K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Moody's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Director
$274K
$209K
$28.3K
$36.7K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***