Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Moody's ranges from $117K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $170K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Moody's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$117K
$109K
$0
$7.5K
Software Engineer
$139K
$131K
$0
$7.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$170K
$148K
$0
$22.1K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
