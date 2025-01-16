Software Engineer compensation in United States at Moody's ranges from $115K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $203K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Moody's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$115K
$107K
$0
$7.8K
Software Engineer
$130K
$118K
$0
$12K
Senior Software Engineer
$171K
$150K
$0
$21K
Principal Software Engineer
$203K
$170K
$6.3K
$26.8K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***