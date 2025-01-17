← Company Directory
Moody's
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales Engineer

  • All Sales Engineer Salaries

Moody's Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in Singapore at Moody's ranges from SGD 213K to SGD 291K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Moody's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 228K - SGD 276K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 213KSGD 228KSGD 276KSGD 291K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Sales Engineer submissions at Moody's to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.7K+ (sometimes SGD 407K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Moody's?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Moody's in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 290,722. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Moody's for the Sales Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 213,029.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Moody's

Related Companies

  • Enova International
  • Envestnet
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Comerica
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources