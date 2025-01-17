← Company Directory
Moody's
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Moody's Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Singapore at Moody's ranges from SGD 72.5K to SGD 103K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Moody's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 82.1K - SGD 93.5K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 72.5KSGD 82.1KSGD 93.5KSGD 103K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at Moody's to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.7K+ (sometimes SGD 407K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Moody's?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Moody's in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 103,090. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Moody's for the Customer Service role in Singapore is SGD 72,512.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Moody's

Related Companies

  • Enova International
  • Envestnet
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Comerica
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources