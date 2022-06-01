Mood Media is the global leader in elevating Customer Experiences, combining sight, sound, scent, social mobile technology and systems to create greater emotional connections between brands and consumers. Mood’s solutions reach over 150 million consumers each day through more than 500,000 active client locations around the globe. Mood’s clients include businesses of all sizes and market sectors, from the world’s most recognized retailers and hotels to quick-service restaurants, local banks and thousands of small businesses.