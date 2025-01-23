← Company Directory
Monumental Sports & Entertainment
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in United States at Monumental Sports & Entertainment ranges from $84K to $117K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monumental Sports & Entertainment's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$90K - $106K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$84K$90K$106K$117K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Science Manager submissions at Monumental Sports & Entertainment to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Monumental Sports & Entertainment?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Science Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Monumental Sports & Entertainment in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $117,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monumental Sports & Entertainment for the Data Science Manager role in United States is $84,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • LinkedIn
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources