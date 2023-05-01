Montrose Environmental Group is a US-based environmental services company that operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The company provides scientific advisory and consulting services, tests and analyzes air, water, and soil, and provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves various industries and government entities and was founded in 2012.