Montrium
    Montrium is a global company that provides cloud-based records, submissions, and quality management solutions for the life sciences industry. They offer GxP consulting services to help organizations improve their business processes and increase compliance. Montrium's software products include eTMF, regulatory EDMS, and eQMS. They also provide professional services such as cloud strategy, computer system validation, and quality assurance as a service. Montrium focuses on close collaboration with clients and has created bonds of trust with some of the largest players in the industry.

    http://www.montrium.com
    2005
    126
    $10M-$50M
