MHP is a nonprofit organization that develops, acquires, and rehabilitates affordable homes in Montgomery County, Md., and the surrounding region. They own and manage over 2,100 rental homes in various locations. MHP is dedicated to housing people, empowering families, and strengthening neighborhoods. They provide affordable rents, community life programs, and outreach to residents and local organizations. MHP is a member of NeighborWorks America and offers award-winning programs such as preschool circles, homework clubs, and computer training.