Monterail
Monterail Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Poland at Monterail ranges from PLN 163K to PLN 237K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monterail's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 185K - PLN 215K
Poland
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 163KPLN 185KPLN 215KPLN 237K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Monterail?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Monterail in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 236,989. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monterail for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 163,303.

Other Resources