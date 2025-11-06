Company Directory
Montefiore Health System
Montefiore Health System Data Scientist Salaries in New York City Area

The median Data Scientist compensation in New York City Area package at Montefiore Health System totals $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Montefiore Health System's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
Montefiore Health System
Data Scientist
New York, NY
Total per year
$120K
Level
-
Base
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Montefiore Health System?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Montefiore Health System in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $125,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Montefiore Health System for the Data Scientist role in New York City Area is $115,000.

