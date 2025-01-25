← Company Directory
Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Canada at Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies ranges from CA$105K to CA$144K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$114K - CA$135K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$105KCA$114KCA$135KCA$144K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.5K+ (sometimes CA$425K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$143,879. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$105,094.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • Airbnb
  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources