Monster XP
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Monster XP Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in India at Monster XP ranges from ₹1.77M to ₹2.42M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monster XP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.9M - ₹2.29M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.77M₹1.9M₹2.29M₹2.42M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Monster XP?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Monster XP in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,416,284. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monster XP for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,770,553.

