Monocept
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Monocept Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in India at Monocept ranges from ₹170K to ₹236K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monocept's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹182K - ₹214K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹170K₹182K₹214K₹236K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Monocept?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Monocept in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹236,255. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monocept for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹169,619.

