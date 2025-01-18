← Company Directory
MoneyLion
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Kuala Lumpur

MoneyLion Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Kuala Lumpur

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Kuala Lumpur package at MoneyLion totals MYR 94K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MoneyLion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
MoneyLion
Software Engineer
Kuala Lumpur, KL, Malaysia
Total per year
MYR 94K
Level
L2
Base
MYR 94K
Stock (/yr)
MYR 0
Bonus
MYR 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at MoneyLion?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at MoneyLion in Greater Kuala Lumpur sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 183,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MoneyLion for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Kuala Lumpur is MYR 102,085.

