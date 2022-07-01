← Company Directory
MoneyLion
    MoneyLion is a leading mobile finance platform that empowers consumers to take control of their financial lives through better products for borrowing, saving, and investing. MoneyLion uses superior analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning-based risk technology to gain a 360-degree view of its users’ personal finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with 7.5 million hard-working Americans and has earned its members' trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings.From a single application platform, users can get a holistic snapshot of their entire financial lives while having access to personalized and contextualized tips and tools to improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. By rewarding financial responsibility, providing top-notch customer assistance, and offering insightful financial education tips, we aim to positively impact our customers and enable them to better their financial health.

    http://www.moneylion.com
    2013
    450
