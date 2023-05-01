Money Management International (MMI) is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals achieve financial wellness through education, counseling, and guidance. With over 60 years of experience, MMI offers programs for credit, debt, housing, student loans, and bankruptcy counseling. They are not a loan company and provide expert professional guidance aligned with their client's goals. MMI is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and offers 24/7 solutions through their website and phone line.