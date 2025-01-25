← Company Directory
Moneff
Moneff Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Denmark at Moneff ranges from DKK 483K to DKK 662K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Moneff's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 523K - DKK 621K
Common Range
Possible Range
DKK 483KDKK 523KDKK 621KDKK 662K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Moneff?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Moneff in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 661,501. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Moneff for the Software Engineer role in Denmark is DKK 483,183.

