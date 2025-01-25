← Company Directory
Mondelez International
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Mondelez International Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in China at Mondelez International ranges from CN¥341K to CN¥476K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mondelez International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥369K - CN¥447K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥341KCN¥369KCN¥447KCN¥476K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Mondelez International?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Mondelez International in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥476,204. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mondelez International for the Recruiter role in China is CN¥340,733.

