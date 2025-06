Mondee Holdings is a travel technology and service company that provides a platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products to a global customer base. It connects a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.