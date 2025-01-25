← Company Directory
monday.com
monday.com Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Israel at monday.com ranges from ₪478K per year for Software Engineer to ₪665K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Israel package totals ₪554K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for monday.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Software Engineer
₪478K
₪401K
₪69.5K
₪7.3K
Experienced Software Engineer
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Senior Software Engineer
₪665K
₪489K
₪163K
₪12.3K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At monday.com, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at monday.com in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪852,515. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at monday.com for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪553,673.

