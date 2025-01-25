← Company Directory
monday.com
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

monday.com Sales Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for monday.com's total compensation packages.

Average Total Compensation

₪759K - ₪899K
Israel
Common Range
Possible Range
₪668K₪759K₪899K₪949K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At monday.com, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at monday.com in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪948,543. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at monday.com for the Sales role in Israel is ₪668,104.

