monday.com
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

monday.com Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Israel package at monday.com totals ₪528K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for monday.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
monday.com
Product Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪528K
Level
L3
Base
₪282K
Stock (/yr)
₪220K
Bonus
₪25K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at monday.com?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At monday.com, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at monday.com in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪692,335. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at monday.com for the Product Manager role in Israel is ₪408,754.

Other Resources