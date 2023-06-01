MPC is a high-quality plastic parts manufacturer established in 1980. They offer full-service engineering, product development, and high precision injection molding production with their own in-house tooling operation. They have a reputation for providing added-value expertise and services, collaborating to deliver a trusted North American source for complex component design consultation, finite element analysis, and advanced tool design. They invest in top-notch engineers and the best production and process equipment available anywhere in the world. They have a global perspective and solid experience working with international customers, shipping products throughout the world.