MOJAM
MOJAM Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Georgia at MOJAM ranges from GEL 194K to GEL 272K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MOJAM's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/27/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 211K - GEL 255K
Ukraine
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 194KGEL 211KGEL 255KGEL 272K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at MOJAM in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 271,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MOJAM for the Software Engineer role in Georgia is GEL 194,449.

Other Resources