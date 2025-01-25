← Company Directory
MOJAM
MOJAM Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Ukraine at MOJAM ranges from UAH 676K to UAH 960K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MOJAM's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 765K - UAH 871K
Ukraine
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 676KUAH 765KUAH 871KUAH 960K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at MOJAM?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at MOJAM in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 960,483. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MOJAM for the Recruiter role in Ukraine is UAH 675,594.

Other Resources