Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries Salaries

Mohawk Industries's salary ranges from $71,400 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $160,800 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mohawk Industries. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Financial Analyst
$71.4K
Recruiter
$111K
Software Engineer
$161K
Technical Program Manager
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mohawk Industries is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mohawk Industries is $129,900.

