MoEngage
  Salaries
  Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

MoEngage Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in India at MoEngage ranges from ₹6.41M to ₹8.97M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MoEngage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹6.93M - ₹8.06M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹6.41M₹6.93M₹8.06M₹8.97M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At MoEngage, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at MoEngage in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,968,007. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MoEngage for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹6,405,720.

