Moelis & Company
  • Salaries
  • Investment Banker

  • All Investment Banker Salaries

Moelis & Company Investment Banker Salaries

The median Investment Banker compensation in United States package at Moelis & Company totals $200K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Moelis & Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Moelis & Company
Investment Banker
New York, NY
Total per year
$200K
Level
1
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Moelis & Company?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Moelis & Company in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $755,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Moelis & Company for the Investment Banker role in United States is $193,750.

