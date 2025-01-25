← Company Directory
ModSquad
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

ModSquad Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Nigeria at ModSquad ranges from NGN 89.28M to NGN 124.35M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ModSquad's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NGN 95.65M - NGN 112.66M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NGN 89.28MNGN 95.65MNGN 112.66MNGN 124.35M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at ModSquad?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at ModSquad in Nigeria sits at a yearly total compensation of NGN 124,349,147. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ModSquad for the Product Designer role in Nigeria is NGN 89,276,310.

