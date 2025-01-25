All Customer Service Salaries
The average Customer Service total compensation in Suriname at ModSquad ranges from SRD 185K to SRD 269K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ModSquad's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SRD 961K+ (sometimes SRD 9.61M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.