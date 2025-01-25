← Company Directory
ModSquad
ModSquad Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Suriname at ModSquad ranges from SRD 185K to SRD 269K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ModSquad's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

SRD 212K - SRD 242K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SRD 185KSRD 212KSRD 242KSRD 269K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ModSquad?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at ModSquad in Suriname sits at a yearly total compensation of SRD 269,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ModSquad for the Customer Service role in Suriname is SRD 184,755.

Other Resources