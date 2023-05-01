← Company Directory
Modern Electron
    • About

    Modern Electron is a cleantech company that offers solutions to decarbonize gas use and transform heat to power, reducing carbon footprint and providing resiliency in blackouts. Their first solution converts gas to clean hydrogen onsite without CO2 emissions, while the second solution saves money and reduces carbon footprint. Their partners include HVAC, utilities, biogas, and industrial manufacturing companies looking to reduce emissions quickly. Their solutions are critical to meeting net zero climate goals.

    https://modernelectron.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources