Moda Operandi
    Moda Operandi was founded in 2010 out of the idea to empower people through exceptional fashion design. As a former Vogue editor, Moda co-founder Lauren Santo Domingo noticed a disconnect between the bold, expressive fashion from the runways and what she saw in stores. Then, she saw an opportunity. Today, it is our mission to make it easy for fashion designers to grow their business and consumers to realize their personal style. Moda is the only place in the world where fashion designers can sell their most creative work, including less commercial and one-of-a-kind pieces to a global audience of fashion-engaged consumers who want to shop them.The Moda Operandi platform carries hundreds of brands and designers across women’s, men’s, fine jewelry, and home. Moda has over 400 employees globally, ships to 125 countries, and has raised nearly $300 million in funding from top-tier investors.Join us as we build the world’s leading e-commerce platform for fashion discovery.

    http://modaoperandi.com
    2010
    330
    $10M-$50M
