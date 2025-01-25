← Company Directory
Mod Op
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Mod Op Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Panama at Mod Op ranges from PAB 36.5K to PAB 51K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mod Op's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

PAB 39.6K - PAB 47.9K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PAB 36.5KPAB 39.6KPAB 47.9KPAB 51K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Mod Op to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PAB 30K+ (sometimes PAB 300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Mod Op?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Mod Op in Panama sits at a yearly total compensation of PAB 50,989. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mod Op for the Software Engineer role in Panama is PAB 36,483.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mod Op

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Spotify
  • Airbnb
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources