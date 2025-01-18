← Company Directory
Mobileye
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Israel

Mobileye Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Israel

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at Mobileye totals ₪209K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mobileye's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mobileye
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Jerusalem, JM, Israel
Total per year
₪209K
Level
Junior
Base
₪209K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Mobileye?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Mobileye in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪706,053. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mobileye for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪209,411.

Other Resources