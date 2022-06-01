← Company Directory
MLB
MLB Salaries

MLB's salary ranges from $52,260 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $165,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MLB. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $165K
Product Manager
Median $121K
Business Analyst
$52.3K

Marketing
$144K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$89.1K
The highest paying role reported at MLB is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $165,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MLB is $121,000.

Other Resources