Mixpanel
  Salaries
  Sales

  All Sales Salaries

Mixpanel Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Singapore at Mixpanel ranges from SGD 197K to SGD 287K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mixpanel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 226K - SGD 258K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 197KSGD 226KSGD 258KSGD 287K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Mixpanel, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Mixpanel in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 287,367. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mixpanel for the Sales role in Singapore is SGD 197,260.

