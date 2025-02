MixMode is a cybersecurity platform that uses self-learning technology to detect known and unknown attacks in real-time across any cloud or on-premise data stream. It serves large enterprises in various industries and is trusted by global entities in banking, public utilities, and government sectors. The platform improves SOC team efficiency and can be deployed remotely in under an hour. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA and is backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures.