Mitto
  Salaries
  Product Manager

  All Product Manager Salaries

Mitto Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Hungary at Mitto ranges from HUF 17.53M to HUF 24.92M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mitto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 19.85M - HUF 22.59M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 17.53MHUF 19.85MHUF 22.59MHUF 24.92M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Mitto?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Mitto in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 24,917,432. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mitto for the Product Manager role in Hungary is HUF 17,526,668.

Other Resources