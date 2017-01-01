The company is a leading global manufacturer specializing in precision metal components, automotive parts, and advanced materials. Its core products include locks, hinges, engineered fasteners, and high-performance alloys, serving industries like automotive, electronics, and construction. With a focus on innovation and quality, it leverages cutting-edge metallurgy and production technologies to deliver durable, high-precision solutions. The company operates worldwide, emphasizing sustainability and R&D to meet evolving industrial demands.