Mitsubishi
  Salaries
  Accountant

  All Accountant Salaries

Mitsubishi Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United States at Mitsubishi ranges from $112K to $153K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mitsubishi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$120K - $145K
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
$112K$120K$145K$153K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Mitsubishi?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Mitsubishi in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $153,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mitsubishi for the Accountant role in United States is $112,200.

