Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Salaries

Mitsubishi's salary ranges from $37,541 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $175,875 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mitsubishi. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $98.5K
Accountant
$133K
Actuary
$108K

Business Analyst
$37.5K
Data Scientist
$75.3K
Product Manager
$56.4K
Project Manager
$116K
Sales
$71K
Software Engineer
$96.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$176K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mitsubishi is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mitsubishi is $97,490.

