MITRE
MITRE Security Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Security Software Engineer compensation in United States at MITRE ranges from $107K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $156K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MITRE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$107K
$107K
$0
$0
Intermediate Software Engineer
$115K
$115K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$156K
$156K
$0
$0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at MITRE?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Security Software Engineer at MITRE in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $155,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MITRE for the Security Software Engineer role in United States is $112,700.

Other Resources