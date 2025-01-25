← Company Directory
Mitiga Solutions
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Mitiga Solutions Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Spain at Mitiga Solutions ranges from €34.4K to €48K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mitiga Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

€36.9K - €43.4K
Spain
Common Range
Possible Range
€34.4K€36.9K€43.4K€48K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Mitiga Solutions?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Mitiga Solutions in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €47,952. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mitiga Solutions for the Software Engineer role in Spain is €34,427.

Other Resources