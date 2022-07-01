← Company Directory
Mission Solar Energy
Mission Solar Energy Salaries

Mission Solar Energy's median salary is $114,570 for a Mechanical Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mission Solar Energy. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$115K
The highest paying role reported at Mission Solar Energy is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,570. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mission Solar Energy is $114,570.

