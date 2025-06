Misonix designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices, including BoneScalpel, SonaStar, and SonicOne. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, plastic surgery, wound care, and maxillo-facial surgical applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.