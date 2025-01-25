← Company Directory
Miso Robotics
Miso Robotics Founder Salaries

The average Founder total compensation in United States at Miso Robotics ranges from $164K to $234K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Miso Robotics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$188K - $220K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$164K$188K$220K$234K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Miso Robotics?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Founder at Miso Robotics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $234,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Miso Robotics for the Founder role in United States is $164,000.

Other Resources