Mismo
Mismo Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Costa Rica at Mismo ranges from CRC 43.7M to CRC 61.07M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mismo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 47.38M - CRC 57.39M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 43.7MCRC 47.38MCRC 57.39MCRC 61.07M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Mismo?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Mismo in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 61,073,589. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mismo for the Software Engineer role in Costa Rica is CRC 43,699,206.

